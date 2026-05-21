Rajab Butt, Zaraq Nazir get interim bail against surety bond

In a lawsuit involving the promotion of online gambling apps, YouTubers Rajab Butt and Zaraq Nazir have been granted interim bail by the Lahore Sessions Court. Additional Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ahmad approved the interim bail for both accused against a surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh each.

However, the court’s written ruling revealed that neither of the suspects had appeared before the investigating officer. The officer maintained that the accused were involved, formally naming them in the gambling case.

The ruling further stated that the forensic report for the suspects’ mobile phones is still awaited. After the trial is completed, the court will issue its final verdict on the acquittal or conviction of the applicants.

Notably, last year, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered an FIR against YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on his social media pages. The FIR, a copy of which is available with Images, alleges these applications, Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game, among others, defrauded users by taking “their hard-earned money” and not paying out any profits.