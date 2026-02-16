Rajab Butt's bail extended in gambling app promotion case

LAHORE: YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Mubarak’s bails were extended in gambling app promotion case on Monday, ARY News reported.

The hearing on the interim bail was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi in a case involving the promotion of a gambling application.

Both Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court after hearing arguments from both the sides, extended their interim bail until 6 March.

The court directed the investigation officer of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to complete the investigation at the earliest. The case against the accused has been registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Last year, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered an FIR against YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on his social media pages. The FIR, a copy of which is available with Images, alleges these applications, Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365 and B9 Game, among others, defrauded users by taking “their hard-earned money” and not paying out any profits.