Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’ beats ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Sonic’ sequels

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ managed to top the Netflix’s charts against superhit sequels of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ and the video game franchise ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’.

Rajamouli’s magnum-opus ‘RRR’ has managed to maintain the lead on the streamers as well after a super successful theatrical spell. The title was a blockbuster at the box office and was among some of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

After completing an 8-week long run in the global theatres, the pan-Indian epic debuted on the streaming giant Netflix with the Hindi version, whereas, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada accounts were made available to stream on Zee5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

As per the Netflix charts, the Ram Charan-Jr. NTR led proved to be the number one ‘non-English’ film with a record-breaking 18.36 million hours in the week. The viewership turned out to be higher than the sequel of Tom Cruise’s action-drama ‘Top Gun’, which has been watched for 6.44 million hours during the same span.

The numbers have even crossed the clock for ‘Sonic 2’ on the streaming portal, which dropped earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

It is pertinent to mention that the epic action saga is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the Rajamouli directorial also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Hollywood’s Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow Stream (@bmsstream)

‘RRR’ has been set in the early 1920s during British rule, and follows a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

Comments