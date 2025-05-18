Rajasthan buffalo deaths: Reason remains a mystery

In Baran district, the mysterious event of Rajasthan buffalo deaths has once again flagged concerns, because of the unexpected simultaneous deaths of 70 buffaloes in a pond.



A mass death of 70 buffaloes has been a mystery in Rajasthan’s Baran district, which has left both villagers and authorities surprised and baffled.

The incident took place in the village of Jalwara, where the buffaloes in a pond were resting to get rid of the scorching heat.

All of a sudden, all of them died in a way that remains unexplained, spreading terror and gossips about the reason behind the Rajasthan buffalo deaths.

According to the reports, the investigation is underway to determine the cause of the Rajasthan buffalo deaths. However, authorities consider that an electric shock or contaminated water could be the reason for these sudden deaths.

Some local villagers reported having seen sparks and a power outage at the time the incident took place, while some others specified foam coming out of deceased buffaloes’ mouths, pointing out that the water contamination could be the root cause.

Police authorities, along with additional District Collector Diwanshu Sharma and Police Superintendent Raj Kumar Chaudhary, reached the spot to evaluate the situation.

However, the main reason remains undefined, and authorities are seeking a post-mortem to find out the reason behind the misfortune.

While authorities are asking for a post-mortem to determine the real cause, villagers are stubborn. The estimated loss is almost ₹70 lakh, for which villagers are asking for compensation.

The protests have been sparked due to Rajasthan buffalo deaths, with officials working to calm the impacted community.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Just three days ago, 13 buffaloes suddenly died in Kelwara, Rajasthan.

These frequent incidents have raised worries about the safety of farm animals in the area.

Even though there is no proof that these cases are connected to the current one, experts say we need to keep an eye on the health of livestock and the environment to stop more accidents from happening.