Indian actor-model Rajat Bedi, known for his villainous roles in several ’90s hits, revealed the shocking reason behind quitting Bollywood, as he makes a comeback with Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

As former actor and pageant winner Rajat Bedi makes a smashing comeback in star kid Aryan Khan’s much-buzzed debut series, Netflix’s satire , as Jaraj Saxena, do you know, he had left the Indian film industry several years ago, despite his popular antagonistic roles in and ‘ among others.

He was then settled in Canada for several years, pursuing a career as a real estate developer there.

In an earlier interview, Bedi had revealed the reason behind his move and blamed Rakesh Roshan for his decision.

The actor said that he left the country after his prominent role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ was chopped by the director. “There couldn’t be a bigger hit than Koi Mil Gaya, but I didn’t gain anything from it,” he said. “I had lots to do in that film, but my track with Preity Zinta was chopped off. My biggest disappointment was when Koi Mil Gaya was released; I was completely left out of the promotions, so I was very disappointed. Because you have certain expectations as an actor, and you feel bad.”

Bedi claimed that he did not get deserved recognition in Bollywood because he had no backbone in the industry after his father, filmmaker Narendra Bedi’s death.

