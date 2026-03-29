Rajat Dalal: Bigg Boss 18 star announces marriage to fans

Bigg Boss 18 personality Rajat Dalal has officially entered a new chapter of his life after recently tying the knot. The reality TV star shared the news with his audience, expressing deep gratitude for the consistent love and support he has received over the years.

Following the announcement, Rajat Dalal addressed his supporters directly, stating:

“I am about to begin a new chapter in life. The way all of you have given me love and support and helped me come so far—my younger brothers and elder brothers—please give me your blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

Fans quickly took notice of the post, flooding social media with congratulations and well-wishes for his married life. Rajat’s stint on Bigg Boss 18 significantly strengthened his connection with his audience, and his latest message further highlights the value he places on their role in his success.

While he has expressed immense contentment regarding this new phase, the social media personality has yet to reveal specific details regarding his partner or the wedding ceremony.