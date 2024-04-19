Rajkummar Rao opens up on plastic surgery rumours

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has denied undergoing plastic surgery while admitting to getting fillers in the past in an attempt to boost his confidence.

The statement came after a photo of Rao made rounds on social media as people suggested that he had undergone plastic surgery, an Indian media outlet reported.

The photo showed significant changes to his face including his chin, which appeared longer.

However, Rajkummar Rao has refuted the claims, saying that he has not gone under the knife.

“If you have seen that picture, it doesn’t even look like me. It was really funny because it’s not even me. I guess someone played a prank. I strongly believe that it was a touched-up image,” Rajkummar Rao said.

Read more: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao announce ‘Stree 2’

Meanwhile, the actor admitted that he had gotten fillers in the past to boost his confidence.

“When I started out, people would comment on my looks. So yes, around eight-nine years back, I did get fillers. I did it to feel better and look better, so that my face looks balanced. It was prescribed by my dermatologist. And I really think if anyone wants to do that to gain confidence, then why not? There is no harm in it,” Rajkummar Rao said.

On the rumours regarding his plastic surgery, the Stree actor said that people began digging out his old photos to compare the changes before and after the purported surgery.

“People were using big words like plastic surgery, but I have never gone under the knife,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding trolls after his photo went viral, he said that he was not bothered by them rather, found them funny as he knew the photos were fake.

“Also, there are trolls who do that just for attention. I think that’s the saddest thing that one can do,” he added.

According to Rajkummar Rao, work was more important to him than being consumed by the thoughts of looking prim and proper.

“I know a lot of people who enjoy it. They like dressing up and looking good. For me, I enjoy working out. Honestly, I think one should do whatever makes them happy and gives them confidence,” he said.