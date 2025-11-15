Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome first baby girl on their wedding anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a family of three!

The renowned Bollywood couple took to their social media account on November 15 to announce the arrival of their little munchkin on the joyous occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary.

“We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” their joint post reads.

The couple wrote in the caption, ” The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first announced their pregnancy in July on social media. They shared an adorable picture featuring a drawing of a cradle with the words “Baby on the way” written on it, along with their names at the bottom.

“Elated,” they simply captioned their poste with red heart emoticons.

After dating for over a decade, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 15 November 2021.

“Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today — my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband, @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever… and beyond,’ she wrote on Instagram at the time.