Rajkummar Rao's Sourav Ganguly first look draws online backlash

The first look of the forthcoming biopic Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, has been released by the film’s producers. Released on the former Indian captain’s birthday, the poster features the 40-year-old actor recreating Ganguly’s famous shirt-waving celebration on the Lord’s balcony following India’s historic 2002 NatWest Trophy victory over England.

In addition to recreating the iconic moment, the Rajkummar Rao’s appearance was noticeably altered to resemble the former Indian skipper. However, internet users were not impressed by the Ragini MMS star’s new look or the poster itself, with many speculating that it was a poorly optimized, AI-generated image rather than an original design. As a result, the comment section was flooded with trolls, drawing widespread attention to the backlash.

Critically mocking the design, one user commented, “At least take a paid subscription of the AI tool before creating the poster.” Comparing the creator to a novice, another user remarked, “Oh my god. Was this made by a child who learnt Photoshop last night?”

Frustrated by the visual quality, a fan spoke directly to Sourav Ganguly, pleading, “Dada inse rights wapas lelo!!!” (Dada, take the rights back from them!!!). Another expressed immediate disapproval, stating, “Pls no! Sir pls remove bahot fake lag rha he pls 29 second huve he abhi pls remove” (Please no! Sir please remove it, it looks very fake. It’s only been 29 seconds, please remove it).

Offering his own design services, a user added, “Not in a bad way, with all due respect I can design it better. It deserves better.”

Alongside the controversial poster, the producers officially announced the movie’s theatrical release date, which is May 14, 2027.