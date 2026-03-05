Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after courtroom claims go viral

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has moved to clear the air after social media posts claimed he broke down in court during a recent hearing.

The actor said the claims circulating online about him crying before the judge or pleading poverty are simply untrue, adding that people unfamiliar with the case have twisted the situation for attention.

Speaking about the controversy, Rajpal Yadav indicated that a flood of exaggerated posts appeared soon after the court proceedings, many of them written by users who had no direct knowledge of what actually happened inside the courtroom.

According to the actor, some messages were shared by well-wishers trying to defend him, while others came from people merely chasing online engagement.

Rajpal Yadav, widely known for his comic timing, suggested that the only expression people should associate with his face is laughter, not the dramatic scenes being imagined on the internet.

The development comes days after the Delhi High Court granted the actor interim bail in a cheque bounce case.

The relief allows Rajpal Yadav temporary freedom until March 18 so he can travel to Shahjahanpur and attend his niece’s wedding.

During the hearing, his legal team informed the court that a demand draft worth Rs1.5 crore had already been submitted as part of the proceedings.

The court also directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender his passport while the matter remains under consideration.

People from the film industry quietly reached out during the difficult stretch, offering help and encouragement even though their support never became a social media headline.

Family members, he said, have also stood firmly beside him throughout the episode.

For Rajpal Yadav, the larger concern appears to be how quickly courtroom rumours can spiral online, turning fragments of information into emotional narratives that spread far beyond the facts.

With the next hearing scheduled for March 18, the actor is now focusing on resolving the legal battle ahead.