Rajpal Yadav declines to name celebrities who came forward to help

Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav was recently released from jail after getting bail in a financial case, which prompted help from many big names in Bollywood.

The 54-year-old made headlines, but this time he is not cracking jokes. He has been granted interim bail until 18 March in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case that has followed him for more than a decade.

The Bad Boy actor had surrendered earlier this month and was sent to Tihar Jail after telling the court he did not have the means to repay the money.

In a recent interview, the Chup Chup Ke actor sounded careful but firm. “This matter first appeared in the media in 2012. Headlines claimed that ‘Rajpal Yadav is a fraud’.

Since then, I have worked in at least ten films every year. If I were truly a fraud, why would people continue to work with me? The industry doesn’t need to prove that they are with me; I have faith that everyone is with me.”

Names like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have been linked to financial help.

But Rajpal refused to confirm anything. “I respect all the help that has come my way, but I do not want sympathy,” he said.

The case goes back to 2010, when he borrowed Rs 5 crore for his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed, the loan was not repaid, and seven cheques later bounced.

In 2018, a magistrate’s court found Rajpal and his wife, Radha, guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months in simple imprisonment.

In 2024, his sentence was suspended, with the court instructing him to take “sincere and genuine steps” to settle the pending dues, which had increased to ₹9 crore by then.

On February, 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender after he told the court he was unable to repay the amount. He later complied with the order and was sent to Tihar Jail.