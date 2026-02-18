Rajpal Yadav loan case: Businessman breaks silence

A businessman who previously lent a loan to actor Rajpal Yadav has finally broken his silence. On Tuesday, February 17, the Delhi High Court (DHC) notably granted interim bail in a case involving a bounced check and a ₹9 crore debt.

Madhav Gopal Agarwal, the owner of Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd., has now spoken out about the ordeal, recounting how he once broke down in front of the actor while trying to recover his money. Agarwal told News Pinch that Rajpal Yadav initially contacted him through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria.

According to Agarwal, the actor claimed his film was nearly finished and that “everything will go to waste” if he did not secure financing immediately. Madhav stated that he was originally hesitant, as he did not manage a large company or work in finance. However, he eventually caved in after being emotionally pressured for several days by messages from Yadav’s wife.

He provided the funds following an agreement for ₹8 crore. However, after the film failed, the businessman approached the Delhi High Court in 2013 to resolve the dispute for ₹10.40 crore. Agarwal recalled visiting Yadav’s Mumbai home several times during a 2015 mediation; on two of those occasions, he sobbed uncontrollably because he had borrowed money from others to facilitate the loan.

It should be noted that Rajpal Yadav, who previously served time in Tihar Jail in connection with this case, originally borrowed ₹5 crore from the Delhi-based firm to finance his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which subsequently flopped at the box office.