Rajpal Yadav has hit back at those he believes are attempting to diminish his reputation because of his recent financial and legal troubles.

The actor, who has faced a cheque-bounce case and a brief stint in jail, said his difficulties should not overshadow his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav described himself as a dedicated artist and a “student” of Indian cinema, insisting that his connection with audiences remains as strong as ever.

Yadav said his popularity has not been affected by the challenges he has faced.

“Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport,” the actor said, emphasizing that his reputation cannot be judged solely by his financial difficulties.

He also said that money cannot determine his value as an artist, adding that he has been committed to cinema since childhood.

Reflecting on his career, he said he wants audiences to look at what he has achieved between 2000 and 2026 rather than allowing his recent troubles to define his legacy.

Rajpal Yadav’s comments come after a legal battle stemming from a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd.

In July, the Delhi High Court upheld the convictions and sentences of Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, in multiple cheque-dishonour cases.

The court had previously given Yadav opportunities to honour undertakings made before it. After he failed to fulfil those commitments, he was directed to surrender before jail authorities.

The actor subsequently spent several days in jail before being released after repaying part of the amount owed to the complainant.

On the work front, he was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and other stars. He also appeared in Bhooth Bangla, which features Akshay Kumar.