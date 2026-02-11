Rajpal Yadav sent to jail for shocking reason

Rajpal Yadav faces six month sentence as he lost his legal battle. He served his sentence in Tihar Jail.

On February 2, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender by 4 pm on February 4. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the court could not continue extending leniency in the face of repeated non-compliance.

When Yadav failed to surrender on time, his counsel sought a last-minute extension, saying he had been arranging funds and had reached Delhi at 5 pm. The court rejected the plea, recording “strong disapproval”.

“This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance.”

On February 5, Yadav appeared before the court again. His lawyer informed the bench that he was ready to submit a fresh demand draft of Rs 25 lakh and follow a new payment schedule. The court declined to recall the surrender order, emphasising that compassion must be balanced with judicial discipline.

Later that day, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail. Jail authorities confirmed standard procedures were followed.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in multiple cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to six months in prison. A sessions court upheld the conviction in 2019. The matter then moved to the Delhi High Court.

While loan disputes are often civil in nature, the cheque bounce charges made this a criminal case. Over the years, the High Court granted Yadav multiple extensions to repay the amount in instalments. The court noted that he made partial payments and repeatedly assured compliance, but failed to meet the agreed-upon timelines.

The court recorded that he was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him. In October 2025, two demand drafts of ₹75 lakh were deposited. Still, nearly Rs 9 crore remained payable.

In June 2024, the High Court temporarily suspended his conviction on the condition that he take “sincere and genuine measures” toward an amicable settlement. Those efforts, the court later observed, did not result in any progress.

Before surrendering, the actor had expressed his financial distress in interviews. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said:

“What to do? I don’t have the money to pay back. I can’t see another way out.” Moments before surrendering, he was quoted by NewsX as saying: “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

He also admitted that he had received little industry support, saying, “Everyone is on their own.”

Case Background

The trouble traces back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav stepped behind the camera for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. To fund the project, he borrowed approximately Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

With limited returns and mounting liabilities, repayment became difficult. Over time, interest, penalties and delays pushed the outstanding dues to nearly Rs 9 crore. To clear the amount, Yadav issued multiple cheques, but several were dishonoured. That triggered criminal proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals specifically with cheque bounce offences.