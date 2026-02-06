Rajpal Yadav sent to Tihar Jail after court denies relief in cases

Renowned Indian actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his long-pending cheque bounce cases.

“He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure,” a jail source told Indian news outlet.

The actor had requested an extension of the deadline for his surrender, citing arrangements of ₹50 lakh for repayment, but the high court rejected the plea on Wednesday.

“This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance,” said the court.

The case originates from a complaint filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. against Rajpal Yadav and his wife over several bounced cheques and unpaid dues. In 2018, a magisterial court in Delhi convicted the couple and sentenced the actor to six months’ imprisonment. The conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, and the Yadavs subsequently appealed to the Delhi High Court.

In June 2024, the high court temporarily suspended the conviction, urging Yadav to take “sincere and genuine measures” to reach an amicable settlement with the complainant. However, repeated breaches of undertakings to repay the owed amount led the court to direct the actor to surrender by February 2, 2026.