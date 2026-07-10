Rajpal Yadav sentenced to jail in cheque bounce case

Indian actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to prison in a cheque bounce case, receiving three months’ imprisonment in each of seven cases.

According to Indian media reports, the actor suffered a major legal setback after the Delhi High Court ordered him to pay INR10.5 million in each of the seven cases, along with INR25,000 to the state. With the sentences to run concurrently, the court granted Yadav two months to file an appeal if he wishes to challenge the verdict.

The actor has already paid INR22.5 million, as per Indian media reports. However, this will be deducted from the final payable amount. Further, Yadav was warned by the Delhi High Court that failure to pay the total ordered amount would result in an additional six months’ imprisonment.

The legal dispute dates back to 2010, when Murli Projects Private Limited extended a loan of INR50 million to Yadav for the production of his film Ata Pata Laapata. After the film performed poorly at the box office, the actor failed to repay the loan.

In August 2024, Yadav’s property was seized over the non-payment, and in February 2026, he spent several days in jail before securing interim relief after depositing a partial amount.

According to Gulf News, Yadav had previously stated that the issue was not solely about money. “I was not jailed because I didn’t have money. It was about a larger issue and a matter of principle,” the actor said.

Currently, the case remains subject to appeal, with the court granting the actor a small sentence and the ability to challenge the verdict.