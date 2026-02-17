Rajpal Yadav’s brother reacts after bail granted in cheque bounce case

The family of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has expressed relief after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in a long-running cheque bounce case.

Yadav, who had been lodged in Tihar Jail for more than a week, was released after the court suspended his sentence until March 18. The actor had surrendered earlier in connection with the case involving an unpaid debt of approximately ₹9 crore.

Speaking to media outside the court, his brother Chandrapal Yadav folded his hands in gratitude and said the family was hopeful about the future.

“We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now,” he said, expressing relief following the court’s decision.

When asked about the case and support from the film industry, Chandrapal declined to comment further, saying his brother would address the matter himself.

The court granted interim bail after confirming that funds had been deposited toward the bounced cheque amount. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the relief subject to a ₹1 lakh bail bond and one surety. Earlier, the court had directed the actor to deposit ₹1.5 crore, which the complainant company confirmed had been received.

Rajpal Yadav will remain out of custody until the next hearing on March 18, by which time he is expected to repay the remaining dues to avoid serving his sentence.

The case dates back over a decade. In 2010, Yadav borrowed funds from a Delhi-based company to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. After the film’s release in 2012 failed commercially, repayment issues led to legal proceedings.