Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 

Popular Indian Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away, after days in critical care, following a road accident.

As reported by the Indian media, Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was involved in a road accident last month and had since been fighting for his life in a critical care unit in a Mohali hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, October 8. He was 35 at the time of his death this morning.

According to the details, Jawanda was met with an accident on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with a stray cattle, sustaining serious head and spinal injuries. He had since remained on a ventilator support at the Fortis hospital; however, doctors shared that he had ‘minimal brain activity’, while there was ‘no significant improvement’ either in the coming days.

As the doctors confirmed that Jawanda is no more, tributes began to pour in for the singer from fellow celebrities as well as political leaders of Punjab.

Leading female star Neeru Bajwa wrote on Instagram, “Gone too soon.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Partao Singh Bajwa penned on X, “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”

BJP Punjab’s Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa offered his condolences to the ‘Sardari’ singer’s family, noting, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajvir Jaivanda ji. Though we all prayed for his speedy recovery, destiny had other plans. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers, who are devastated by this untimely loss. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace and give strength to his loved ones to endure this difficult time.”

“Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon,” noted Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia. “But his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace.”