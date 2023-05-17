Adil Khan is planning to kill me in jail, claims Rakhi Sawant

Indian actor and dancer, Rakhi Sawant alleged her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani of planning her murder from jail.

Speaking to a local tabloid of the country, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor levelled some shocking allegations against Durrani who is currently held in the Maysore jail of India. She said that her estranged husband has hired a contract killer to murder her.

“I am reading duas to stay safe from enemies. I just found out that Adil is planning to kill me in jail. He gave my death contract to a killer from jail,” Sawant told the publication.

The celebrity also shared a voice note from a well-wisher of her, informing her about Khan’s plans. “I have come to know something that I want to tell you. I want to keep my identity hidden and I am your well-wisher,” the person stated.

“There were few people in Adil’s room, he asked a few people to make a deal to kill you. He has been planning for some time now, he was even holding you responsible in front of the superintendent and even ready to buy all the policemen here,” he added, claiming that Khan will get bail sometime this month.

“Adil keeps calling me from the jail every day, keeps saying I love you, take me back. I told him that I have forgiven you but stay away from me,” she claimed further.

It is pertinent to note here that Khan was arrested from his residence in February this year, after Sawant filed an FIR against him, accusing him of domestic violence and mishandling her funds.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant announced her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani at the beginning of this year, saying she tied the knot to the latter in July 2022, after accepting Islam.