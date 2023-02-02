Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably before media; here’s why

Indian actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant is in the news again regarding her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani.

The ‘Main Hoon Na‘ star accepted Islam and married Adil Khan Durrani in January. She changed her name to Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Earlier, the celebrity – who has been at the centre of controversy many times – had said her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani was in danger.

However, she did not give a reason for it.

Now, the celebrity said she knows about her husband’s extra-marital affair with a woman who is blackmailing him.

Rakhi Sawant, talking to the media on Thursday, said Adil Khan Durrani used her to get into the showbiz industry. She asked the paparazzi to let him speak about it.

“I don’t want you to take any interviews of Adil or even try to make him a big star,” she said. “Usne industry main ana tha isliye mera istemaal kiya (He just wanted that to use me and enter into the industry.)

“He will not come to the gym and will be here to just give interviews, which I don’t want at all.”

She added: “Adil is a liar. He swore by the Quran that he will block that girl. But he did not do it and now that girl is blackmailing him. She has some dirty proof about Adil.”

