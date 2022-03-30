Rakhi Sawant left co-passengers panicked; Here’s what happened!

The Drama Queen of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant being her usual self, successfully pulled yet another stunt, as she wished to fly a plane this time.

En route to an award function, Rakhi Sawant recorded herself after boarding the flight, where she expressed her wish to fly the plane, leaving the in-flight co-passengers panicked.

The viral video shared by Rakhi on Instagram sees the celeb saying “Today, I am thinking that I should become a pilot and fly this plane,” before she turned to the passengers for permission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Khinchi (@the_rajeevkhinchi)

“Friends, what do you say?” she questioned, as panicked passengers on board quickly screamed ‘Nahin’(No) in response.

Later, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor shared a series of snippets from the attended event with popular actor Seema Biswas and called themselves “Bandit Queens”. Rakhi called herself ‘Bandit Queen of Bollywood’, while dubbed Seema as ‘Bandit Queen of the whole country’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

It is pertinent to mention, Rakhi Sawant – who was last seen in the 15th season of controversial reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ – with her husband Ritesh Singh, announced separation with him last month, days after the show ended.

In an Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day, Rakhi noted, “Ritesh and I have decided to part ways.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

“We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

Comments