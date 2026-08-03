Rakul Preet on why she chose to play Surpankha in Ramayana

Indian showbiz celebrity Rakul Preet Singh has taken on the challenge of portraying Surpanakha in the upcoming epic Ramayana. Well-known Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi stars as Sita.

Following the trailer revelation, fans have expressed mixed views regarding the CGI and character depictions, but the general consensus has been clearly favorable toward Rakul’s casting.

Recently, a fan wrote an open letter to Rakul Preet asking why she chose to portray a character who is so widely misunderstood.

Addressing the letter on her official X handle, Rakul Preet wrote:

“Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned—her complexity.”

“History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives,” she continued.

In the mythological epic, Rakul plays Ravana’s sister, who faces rejection from Ram and attempts to harm his wife, Sita.

The first installment of the film is scheduled for release on Diwali this year, with the sequel anticipated to hit theaters in 2027.