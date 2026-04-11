Ralph Fiennes endorses this Marvel star to play the new Lord Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes has shown support for another English star to play the key role of Lord Voldemort in the upcoming series.

The legendary Harry Potter books are being adapted into a series after the massive success of the films. While almost all cast members have been announced, the main antagonist of the series, Lord Voldemort, remains unnamed.

Ralph, who played the role in the films, has backed a new person to play the role after previously supporting Cillian Murphy. The 63-year-old believes Tilda Swinton is the “fantastic” person to play the role.

While making an appearance on The Claudia Winkleman Show on April 10, the actor said, “I remember being asked the question, would I reprise the part? This was some years ago”.

“And I said, ‘yes, I’d love to.’ But then, nothing’s happened. I think that ship has sailed.” Backing Tilda he said “But I tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing. She would be fantastic.”

Tilda is known for her eccentric roles in Michael Clayton, The Chronicles of Narnia series and many more.