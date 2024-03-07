Ramadan 2024: Balochistan govt announces office timings

QUETTA: As the holy month of Ramadan is around the corner, the Balochistan government on Thursday announced the office timings for the provincial capital, Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to the issued notification, the regular office hours for government offices will start from 9 AM till 3 PM, allowing employees to conclude their work by early afternoon, meanwhile, the office hours will be further reduced on Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

For offices operating six days a week, the new timings for Ramadan will be from 9 AM to 2 PM on regular days, however, on Fridays, these offices will conclude operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm.

This modification aims to accommodate the religious practices and observances during the sacred month.

As Muslims around the world prepare for Ramadan’s festivities and prayers, Pakistanis will most likely observe the first day of the holy month on Wednesday, March 13.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on March 11 to establish the commencement date of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. The meeting will be presided over by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, with the presence of other scholars and members from the Religious Affairs Ministry.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will also provide technical help.

According to meteorologists, there are slim chances for the moon to be sighted on March 11 in Pakistan in Pakistan, and the first Ramadan is expected to begin on March 13.

Meanwhile, Muslims in several Islamic countries, especially the Gulf countries, are likely to observe the first Ramadan on March 12.