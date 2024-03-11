Ramadan 2024: SBP notifies new bank timings

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday revised its office and business timings for the month of Ramazan, 2024.

“During the ensuing month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1445 A.H., the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs,” read a notification.

The SBP will observe office hours from 9am to 3:30pm with a prayer break from 2pm to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. Office timings for Friday will be 8:30am to 1pm, with no break.

These timing will also be followed by all banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks, the statement added.

Read More: Ramadan Calendar 2024 Sehri and Iftar Time Today

The SBP has also advised banks and MFBs to observe minimum business banking hours for public dealing from 9am to 2pm without break from Monday to Thursday, and the timing for Friday will be 8:30am to 1pm without break.

“After the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically revert to pre-Ramadan timings,” read the notification.

The month of Ramazan is likely to fall on March 12 or 13, subject to the appearance of the moon.