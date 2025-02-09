New iftar rules announced for Madinah this ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, arrangements for iftar at the Prophet’s P.B.U.H Mosque in Madinah have been finalized, with authorities introducing new guidelines for meal providers.

According to Gulf News, service providers will be allowed to include two additional food items alongside the standard menu this year, offering worshippers more variety in their iftar meals.

The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques has specified that the essential iftar menu will continue to include dates, bread, yogurt, wrapped tissues, and water.

However, meal providers in Madinah can now add items such as nuts, cupcakes, pies, maamoul, cream, or stuffed dates.

To maintain service quality, the authority has instructed catering companies in Madinah to update their data and obtain the necessary permits.

Only registered firms with proven experience in catering for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be allowed to provide iftar meals.

Companies must also meet strict hygiene and logistical requirements, including having at least three licensed refrigerated vehicles, designated packing facilities of no less than 600 square meters, and a clean record for the past two years.

Additionally, these firms must coordinate closely with designated officials at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to ensure the smooth transportation and distribution of iftar meals.

Authorities are committed to upholding high standards for food quality and service, ensuring a seamless experience for those breaking their fast at this sacred site.

