Karachi commissioner sets official grocery prices for Ramadan

KARACHI: The Karachi Commissioner has set new prices for groceries and essential items during Ramadan, with official price lists to be released every morning, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this measure has been taken to prevent price hikes during Ramadan. The Commissioner Karachi has issued a notification with revised prices for groceries and other essentials. Official prices for vegetables and fruits will be released every morning.

Further, a complaint cell has also been activated at the Commissioner’s office, which will help prevent the overpricing of goods during Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take strict action against those who violate the official rates, including fines and arrests.

The Commissioner Karachi emphasised that the revised prices set for Ramadan will be strictly imposed, and shopkeepers will be fined and arrested for not displaying the price lists.

The price for boneless beef has been set at PKR 1,150 per kilogram, beef with bones at PKR 1,000 per kilogram, and mutton at PKR 2,000 per kilogram.

Earlier in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a Rs20 Ramazan package on Saturday, aimed at supporting 4 million deserving families across Pakistan, benefiting approximately 20 million people.

|During the launch ceremony, the Prime Minister highlighted that the package would provide relief to these families, comprising about two crore individuals, within the first ten days of the holy month.

Each family will receive Rs5,000 through digital wallets, and the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the price hike had been reduced this year compared to previous years during Ramazan.

“This year, an amount of Rs20 billion has been allocated for the purpose. The relief amount last year was Rs7 billion,” he added.

The prime minister also lauded all the relevant authorities and institutions including ministries, State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, BISP and tech companies who worked day and night to devise a digital mechanism.

The federal government’s initiative would benefit all parts of the country through a well-devised digital system, he added.