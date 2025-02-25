Ramadan 2025: Moon sighting update in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SPARCO) has predicted the sighting of the Ramadan moon for the year 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a SPARCO spokesperson, the new moon will occur on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

However, SPARCO has indicated that the visibility of the crescent moon will be challenging in Pakistan on February 28th.

At sunset that day, the moon’s age will be only 12 hours, and its altitude will be a low 5 degrees. The distance between the moon and the sun will be 7 degrees, making it difficult for the crescent to be seen with the naked eye.

“Due to the moon’s low altitude and distance on February 28th, it will be difficult to see the crescent,” the spokesperson stated. “The crescent will not be visible to the human eye.”

Based on these calculations, SPARCO predicts that Ramadan is likely to begin in Pakistan on March 2, 2025. In parallel, the crescent moon may be visible in Saudi Arabia on February 28th, possibly indicating the start of Ramadan there on March 1st 2025.

Likewise, SPARCO anticipates the Shawwal moon on March 30th, suggesting that Eid al-Fitr could fall on March 31st 2025.

The spokesperson emphasised that these are predictions, and the final decision regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon will be announced by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

PESHAWAR: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on Friday, 28th February for a sighting of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department said that the meeting will be held at the Auqaf Building on Eidgah Charsadda Road at 6:30 pm.

Members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will also participate in the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta will also contribute to the deliberations.