Ramadan moon sighting: RHC to meet on March 11

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Peshawar on March 11 (Monday) for the sighting of Ramadan moon on the evening of March 11 (Monday).

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will preside over the meeting, which will commence after the Asr prayers.

Meanwhile, different zonal committee’s meetings would also convene in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports.

If the crescent is sighted, the holy month will begin on March 12 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called on their citizens to look for the Ramadan moon on the evening of March 10.

Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and the faithful observe the ninth month of the Islamic calendar with prayers and fasting.

During Ramazan, Muslims fast from sunrise (Fajr) to sunset (Maghreb).