Ramadan relief package: No discount will be available on these commodities

ISLAMABAD: Three essential commodities would not be available at discounted prices at utility stores under the government’s Ramadan relief package, ARY New reported citing sources.

As per details, the utility stores decided not to reduce prices of sugar, flour, and ghee under Ramadan relief package of Rs 7.5 billion.

The sources told ARY News that current prices of sugar, flour and ghee will remain unchanged despite the announcement of the package.

A 10 kilogram (Kg) bag of flour would be available for Rs648 while the price of sugar for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries would be Rs 109 Kg. Under the Ramadan relief package, ghee would be sold at Rs 365 per kg.

The utility stores management refused to lower the price of sugar, flour and ghee, maintaining that the prices are already lower for BISP beneficiaries.

The relief package will now be applicable from March 5 instead of March 4. The Caretaker Cabinet had approved the package to start from March 4.

Earlier on February 22, the federal cabinet approved Ramadan relief package 2024 worth Rs7.49 billion as the holy month draws closer.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by prime minister Kakar, ratified decisions taken in the ECC meeting.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs 7,492.75 million proposed for subsidy in account of Ramazan Relief Package 2024 to the targeted beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is provided for in the budget for 2023-24.