Ramakant Dayama: Chak De! India actor dies at 69

Seasoned actor Ramakant Dayama, notable for films such as Chak De! India, Paa, and Crew, among others, died after a protracted illness on Tuesday at the age of 69.

Indian media reported that the exact cause of actor Ramakant Dayama’s death was not immediately known, but actress Shubhangi Latkar has confirmed the news. The 54-year-old actress posted an emotional note and shared a video from the past. In the video, the veteran actor can be seen having fun with his friends while dancing and singing.

She wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Dayama was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy, he truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar (@shubhangi.latkar.official)

“Ramakant Dayama has acted in films and web shows like Chak De! India, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Ram Setu, Dhanak, Brothers, The Trial, Crew, Fictional, Mumbai Saga, and Mehndi Wala Ghar.” Shubhangi further added that he may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was “one of the strongest and most courageous people” she had ever known.

“Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping… We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon.’ We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished…” she continued.

“Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts.”

Concluding her deeply sorrowful but informative note, she ended with a prayer, saying, “May the veteran actor’s soul rest in peace. 🙏”