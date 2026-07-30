Nitesh Tiwari’s long-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana released its first trailer to a deeply divided online audience. While Yash’s commanding presence as Raavana earned high praise, the preview faced swift backlash over underwhelming visual effects and the core casting of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Visual Effects and Budget Scale Face Internet Scrutiny

Despite being marketed with a reported monumental budget of ₹4,000 crore, the trailer’s visual quality drew sharp criticism from film enthusiasts across social media platforms.

A substantial portion of the audience pointed out that the CGI failed to live up to the monumental financial investment, specifically targeting:

Scenes showcasing demon armies and the giant Kumbhakarna were called out for lacking depth, texture, and technical polish.

Viewers expressed concern that the visual presentation felt unrefined for an epic intended to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Stepping into iconic, revered roles comes with immense pressure, and the primary leads received a polarizing reception:

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Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama: Critics and netizens scrutinized Kapoor’s dialogue delivery, arguing that his vocal tone lacked the calm, divine authority and emotional weight traditionally associated with the deity.

Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita: While celebrated for her performance record, Pallavi’s casting sparked debate online, with a section of the audience questioning whether her overall screen presentation fit the traditional cinematic portrayal of Sita.

Yash Emerges as the Undisputed Highlight

In stark contrast to the mixed reactions for the main leads, Yash’s portrayal of Raavana emerged as Ramayana trailer’s biggest highlight.

Audiences praised the KGF star for his intense screen presence — from his piercing glare and imposing physique to the commanding aura he brought to the antagonist role.

There was minor feedback on his Hindi delivery, with a few viewers pointing out subtle accent nuances. However, that did little to take away from the overall impact. His performance was widely celebrated and quickly became the most talked-about element of the trailer.

While mixed initial trailer reactions create immediate PR challenges, post-production teams still have an opportunity to refine rendering, color grading, and CGI elements before the film’s theatrical debut. With high financial stakes and massive public interest, the pressure remains on the makers to turn polarized buzz into a unified box-office triumph.