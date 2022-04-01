Ramazan 2022: Saudi Arabia sights crescent, fasts from April 2

RIYADH: The Ramazan 2022 moon has been sighted in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia today and the first fast will be observed on April 2, Saturday.

The Ramazan crescent has been sighted in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia, confirming the beginning of the holy month and the fast will be started on April 2, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the Quran and charity.

There are exceptions to fasting for children, the elderly, the sick, women who are pregnant, nursing or menstruating, and people travelling.

