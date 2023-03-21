Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Moon-Sighting Committee of Saudi Arabia announced that the Ramazan moon had not been sighted as the holy month will begin on March 23 (Thursday), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, March 22 (Wednesday) would be the last day of the month of Sha’ban, and the holy month would begin on Thursday, March 23.

The Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee will meet again on Wednesday evening to confirm the sighting of the moon.

Ramazan is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and the faithful observe the ninth month of the Islamic calendar with prayers and fasting.

During Ramazan, Muslims fast from sunrise (Fajr) to sunset (Maghreb).

