Ramazan package: PM announces free flour for underprivileged

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the poor, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a special Ramazan package providing free flour to ‘underprivileged masses’, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the package was approved at a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary Food and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramazan package.

The package is first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor population.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said after its launch in Punjab, the federal government would extend cooperation to provinces to replicate the programme.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to complete the comprehensive strategy for the supply of free flour to poor families as soon as possible.

Earlier in March, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved Ramazan Relief Package.

The ECC approved hybrid model of Ramazan Relief Package (Targeted and Un-targeted) consisting of 19 items for Utility Stores Corporation, budgeted of Rs5 billion. The summary was moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

It is pertinent to mention here that consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 31.5% on a year-on-year basis in February 2023 compared to an increase of 27.6% in the previous month and 12.2% in February 2022

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.3%.

“CPI inflation General increased to 31.5% on year-on-year basis in Feb 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.6% in the previous month and 12.2% in Feb 2022,” said the PBS. At 31.5%, this is the highest YoY inflation since data is available – July 1965.

