Ramazan relief package: Govt to provide subsidy on 19 food items

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide 19 staple food items at prices lower than the open market under Ramazan Relief Package, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the government would provide Rs4.99 billion subsidy on 19 necessary items in Ramazan, which is lower than last year’s Rs8.28 billion package – a reduction of Rs3.28 billion.

Sources further claimed that it has been proposed to divide Ramazan package into targeted and untargeted subsidies. The subsidy will be allocated to people who are registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Utility stores.

Under the package, Rs100 per kg subsidy has been proposed for ghee and tea, Rs51.92 per kg for flour and Rs30 for sugar, milk and beverages. Meanwhile, it has been proposed to provide Rs50 per kg subsidy on dates and Rs25 on oil.

Moreover, Rs20 subsidy is likely to be provided for pulses and rice. However, a Rs27.12 per kg subsidy will be provided for citizens – who are not beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Sources claimed that the Ramazan relief package will be approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 31.5% on a year-on-year basis in February 2023 compared to an increase of 27.6% in the previous month and 12.2% in February 2022

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on a month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.3%.

“CPI inflation General increased to 31.5% on year-on-year basis in Feb 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.6% in the previous month and 12.2% in Feb 2022,” said the PBS. At 31.5%, this is the highest YoY inflation since data is available – July 1965.

