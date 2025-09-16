Indian captain’s controversial presser more serious than Pycroft issue, says Rameez Raja

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Rameez Raja has said that too much fuss was made over match referee Andy Pycroft’s actions, while the more serious matter was the Indian captain’s media briefing that included political comments.

Speaking on a current affairs programme, Khabar, Rameez Raja stressed that handshakes may not be in the rulebook, but captains traditionally do it out of sporting ethics. However, his main concern was that the Indian skipper openly made political statements, despite cricketing rules clearly banning such talk.

He argued that when sensitive topics such as Palestine are raised, players are silenced, yet no action was taken against the Indian captain. Rameez insisted that the matter should be reported and proper steps taken, warning that if left unchecked, such incidents will only increase in the future.

On Pakistan’s side, he admitted that the team’s recent performances have disappointed fans, but reminded that as PCB chairman, he always tried to boost morale. He said players must focus on the next match and give their response on the field. He added that the best way to counter India’s arrogance was for Pakistan to work hard and win games.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Cricbuzz citing its sources reported.

The board wrote a letter to the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Monday, demanding the removal of Pycroft from the ongoing tournament after the handshake controversy in the India clash.

The fixture, played under a tense backdrop, witnessed unusual scenes right from the toss, where both captains skipped the customary handshake.

According to the PCB, this was on the instructions of match referee Pycroft, a directive they believe went against the spirit of cricket and the MCC’s code of conduct.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s spirit and long-standing traditions,” the PCB said in its letter, stressing that Andy Pycroft “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee.”