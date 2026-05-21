Rami Malek Steals the Show at Cannes with 8-Minute Standing Ovation for 'The Man I Love'

Rami Malek’s Cannes debut has been a resounding success! The Oscar-winning actor’s latest film, “The Man I Love,” directed by Ira Sachs, earned an impressive 8-minute standing ovation at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Malek, who plays Jimmy George, a theatre icon battling AIDS in 1980s New York, was visibly emotional as the audience applauded his performance.

In “The Man I Love,” Malek plays Jimmy George, a New York performance artist who’s trying to continue performing despite his illness. His partner (Tom Sturridge) diligently cares for him while a man (Luke Ford) who moves into the same building immediately falls for Jimmy.

It’s not a movie filled with medication and hospital visits. Instead, it captures a performer desperately trying to continue on.

A Star-Studded Cast

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Tom Sturridge, Rebecca Hall, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Sachs, known for his intimate character-driven stories, co-wrote the script with Mauricio Zacharias.

The movie is a musical fantasia set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, exploring themes of love, art, and mortality.

Critical Acclaim

Critics are raving about Malek’s performance, with some predicting it could be his ticket to Oscar contention.

The film has garnered widespread praise for its poignant storytelling, stunning visuals, and outstanding cast performances.

What’s Next?

With “The Man I Love” competing for the Palme d’Or, it’s clear that this film is one to watch.