Ramiz Raja lashes out at Pakistan pacers after defeat in PAK v BAN Test

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja bashed the Pakistan pacers for failing to perform in the first Test against Bangladesh.

The former Pakistan batter claimed that the thrashing at the hands of India in the Asia Cup 2023 dealt a severe blow to the confidence of Pakistan pacers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja questioned the strategies of the Pakistan team along with a blunt take on the performance of Pakistan pacers in the first Test.

“Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished,” the former PCB chief said.

“This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack. Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set,” he added.

According to Raja, Bangladesh’s pace attack was better than the home side as they looked more focused while Pakistan’s pacers were ‘creating drama.’

“The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative, while our bowlers were involved more in enjoying the dismissals and creating drama around them rather than impressing with their performances,” said Ramiz Raja.

A day earlier, Bangladesh defeated the Shan Masood-led side by 10 wickets after chasing the 30-run target without losing a wicket.

The visitor had bowled Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings as spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with the figures of 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan picked three wickets, while Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud bagged one each.

The defeat was the first time Bangladesh won a Test match against Pakistan as the previous 13 meetings between the two sides ended in 12 victories for Pakistan and one match was drawn.

The two teams will face off again in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.