PAK v BAN: Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s strategy in first Test

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday raised concerns over Pakistan’s strategy after they were thrashed by Bangladesh in the first home Test in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Bangladesh defeated the Shan Masood-led side by 10 wickets after chasing the 30-run target without losing a wicket.

The visitor had bowled Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings as spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with the figures of 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan picked three wickets, while Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud bagged one each.

Reacting to the historic defeat, Shahid Afridi said that the 10-wicket defeat raised questions over the decisions leading to the preparation of such a pitch along with Pakistan’s strategy to go with four pacers and no frontline spinner.

“A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers, and leave out a specialist spinner,” he wrote in a post on X.

It is worth noting here that red-ball skipper Shan Masood had admitted that the home side got it wrong by not picking a frontline spinner in the playing XI.

“Looking at the pitch, we expected the pitch to do a bit more. Secondly, I thought with three fast bowlers, you were going to be pushing them to the limit and that would mean that the spinner would also have to operate at around 25-30 overs a day,” he said in a post-match presentation.

According to Shahid Afridi, lack of awareness about home conditions has also played a significant role in Pakistan’s maiden defeat to Bangladesh in Tests.

“That said, you cannot take the credit away from Bangladesh for the brand of cricket they played throughout the Test,” the former captain stated.

Today’s defeat was the first time Bangladesh won a Test match against Pakistan as the previous 13 meetings between the two sides ended in 12 victories for Pakistan and one match was drawn.

The two teams will face off again in the second Test at the same venue from August 30 to September 3.