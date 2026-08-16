Rampant Bangladesh seal first-ever Test win in Australia

A dominant Bangladesh stunned hosts Australia to win the first Test by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday for a historic maiden Test victory on Australian soil.

After bowling Australia out for 284 and needing 57 to win, the visitors cruised past the total when Mominul Haque slashed Beau Webster to the backward point boundary.

Bangladesh dominated Australia throughout the match and the margin of victory will send shockwaves through the cricketing world.

After bowling Australia out for 198 in the first innings, the visitors always looked the more likely to win.

They kept the pressure on throughout Sunday and didn’t panic when Cameron Green (104) brought up his third Test century after lunch on day four.

Green was offered no real support from his teammates and the Bangladeshis kept taking vital scalps to leave Australia on the ropes, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking 5-66.

The visitors went into the match with most observers giving them no chance of winning.

Their only warm-up game, against a Cricket Australia XI, ended in a big loss that included a second-innings collapse where they were all out for 54.

But they have completely outplayed the Australians and won every session, batting, bowling and catching better than their more illustrious counterparts.

Australia, fielding their best possible team, have looked out of sorts from the beginning.

Their batting failed in the first innings when they were bowled out on the opening day, then their much-vaunted bowling attack struggled against the gritty Bangladesh batsmen.

Led by a maiden Test century from opener Tanzid Hasan, Bangladesh made 426 and importantly kept Australia in the field for 138 overs in Darwin’s heat and humidity.

The bowlers then showed great patience Saturday to make regular breakthroughs and keep Australia under the cosh.

When Australia resumed Sunday on 161-4, most of their hopes lay with Alex Carey and Green.

Carey lived dangerously in the opening 30 minutes, twice edging seamer Hasan Mahmud through the vacant slips cordon for boundaries.

But on 30 Mehidy produced a beautiful ball, pitching in line then turning sharply to take Carey’s outside edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

He struck again soon after, bowling Webster for five to leave Australia 193-6 and in deep trouble.

A famous victory edged ever closer when Australia captain Pat Cummins pushed forward to a Mehidy delivery and got an inside edge to short leg, where Shadman Islam took a sharp chance.

Australia were 207-7, still 21 runs behind Bangladesh’s first-innings total.

Green and Mitchell Starc batted sensibly to ensure Bangladesh had to bat again.

Starc fell for 18 caught behind but Green was playing well and brought up his century shortly after lunch.

But despite looking increasingly comfortable, he was undone when a Hasan ball kept low, hit the toe end of his bat and cannoned into the stumps.

Mehidy wrapped up the innings when he trapped Nathan Lyon plumb in front leg before.

Depsite losing Tanzid in the first over, Mominul and Shadman Islam cruised to victory.