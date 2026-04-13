Ramsha Khan confirms marriage to Khushhal Khan after viral photo leak

Ramsha Khan has finally confirmed her marriage to fellow actor Khushhal Khan!

The Biryani star confirmed the joyous news on her Instagram handle as she strongly called out the leak of photos from what appears to have been a private ceremony.

Ramsha expressed disappointment over the invasion of privacy and urged people to stop sharing the pictures.

“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical. To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Ramsha Khan went on to say, “I’ve always kept my personal life private, and I’m not changing that. As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere.”

“This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone. The rest will be shared in due time,” the actress added.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship had been building over the weekend after a photo allegedly showing the two tying the knot in an intimate ceremony went viral on social media.

While many fans congratulated the pair on what they believed to be a “secret nikkah,” others questioned the authenticity of the image, suggesting it may have been AI-generated.