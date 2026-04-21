Ramsha Khan's old interview goes viral after marriage

Following the surprise announcement of her marriage to Khushal Khan, a previous interview featuring actress Ramsha Khan has gone viral. The social media buzz follows a heartfelt Instagram post by Khushal Khan, who shared photos of the couple—though Ramsha’s face remained hidden—with the caption, “In the name of Allah, with all our hearts we are very happy to announce that we are married, Alhamdulillah. We are grateful to be stepping into this new chapter together.”

As fans celebrate the news, an older interview has resurfaced where Ramsha Khan discusses the balance between a career and domestic life. In the clip, she observes that many women choose to prioritize building a home over professional work, noting that being a housewife is a “full-time job.”

Citing colleagues like Ayeza Khan and Hira Mani, Ramsha pointed out how they successfully manage their acting careers while remaining hands-on with their children and households.

Reflecting on her own temperament, Ramsha Khan admitted: “Looking at this, I think that if I get married, I will just sit at home because I won’t be able to do all this. My problem is that I can only do one thing at a time. When I’m on a shoot, I can’t focus on problems at home; I cry.”