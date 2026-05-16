Ramsha Khan's unseen throwback VJ clip trends online

Ramsha Khan, a well-known Pakistani actress, recently had a previously unseen video go viral on social media.

The actress is currently trending on the internet after a clip resurfaced from her early career as a video jockey (VJ) in Karachi, which she started at just 15 years old. Her early-2000s fashion choices have become the center of public attention. In the video, the now 31-year-old actress can be seen discussing the state of the showbiz industry during her time as a VJ.

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As soon as the clip hit social media timelines, fans reacted quickly, sharing their opinions on the trending topic. Commenting on the video, one user jokingly wrote, “I wouldn’t have tolerated this if I were Khushhal.” Another user added that her fashion sense was “definitely from Karachi.” A third fan, reflecting on the ups and downs of her journey, noted that the footage shows how hard she has worked over the years to build her career.

While Ramsha Khan has proven her mettle in the drama industry with stellar performances, she is currently on an unannounced hiatus following her marriage to fellow actor Khushhal Khan. Nevertheless, her long career—which began as a teenager—has firmly established her as a household favorite.