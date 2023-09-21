‘She did not even offer me water for hours…’: Rana Asif recalls a discourteous celebrity encounter

Celebrity PR manager and ex-contestant of the ongoing reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, Rana Asif revealed a discourteous encounter with an A-list actor.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Rana Asif revealed that a celebrity called him home to style her for an event, however, was not polite enough to even offer him water for an hour and a half that he stayed.

“I went to Ayesha Omar’s place for styling, and there I was waiting for her to get free with some PR package shoot that she was doing. So I was there for around 1.5-2 hours, and naturally, I was thirsty. And coincidentally, I didn’t have my water bottle with me that day – usually, I carry it along,” Rana recalled.

He continued, “And just when I was done and leaving after almost 2 hours, that’s when she asked me to wait for tea or something, but I didn’t”

Speaking about ‘Tamasha 2’ at another point, Rana said that he would be happy to see his friend Faizan Sheikh as the winner of the season.

Meanwhile, ‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, which started last month with 14 contestants, is heading to its finale on coming weekend.

Rana Asif was the fifth person to get eliminated from the house along with Michelle Mumtaz, whereas, Neha Khan, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner’s trophy and prize money.

