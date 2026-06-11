Rana back in Bangladesh T20 squad for Australia series

Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana has been recalled to the T20 squad for a three-match home series against Australia after a nearly year-long absence, selectors announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old Rana, who played his only T20 international against the UAE in May 2025, has been impressive in other formats and starred in the team’s one-day international win over Australia in the ongoing series.

“Nahid Rana is ready to play all three formats,” chief selector Habibul Bashar told reporters.

“It’s very difficult to leave him out. He is a champion bowler. Whenever we leave him out of a format, the main reason is workload management.”

Veteran pace bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman were also recalled to the T20 side in place of the injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Ripon Mondol.

Towhid Hridoy was named T20 vice-captain after Saif Hassan stepped down from the role to focus on his batting, according to Bashar.

The first match is scheduled for June 17, with the following ones on June 19 and 21.

Bangladesh also named their squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare starting June 28.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to rest, while Robiul Haque was included as a bowling all-rounder.

Taskin, Rana and Shoriful Islam were rested from the Test squad.

T20 squad: Litton Das (capt), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy (vice-capt), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Amite Hasan, Robiul Haque.