Rana reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first One Day International against Australia in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Rana was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Nahid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of Australia’s innings, when Rana, after dismissing Josh Inglis, charged aggressively towards the dismissed batter and used inappropriate language, which could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter.

Rana admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Morshed Ali Khan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.