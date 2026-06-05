ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has called for either the creation of new administrative units or the introduction of a strong and empowered local government system to improve governance and address the country’s growing challenges.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme Khabar Muhammad Malick Kay Saath, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said Pakistan must move towards one of the two options to ensure better administration and more effective public service delivery.

He stressed that an empowered local government system is essential for improving governance at the grassroots level.

Rana Sanaullah said funds should be distributed to districts and tehsils using the same formula under which resources are allocated from the federal government to the provinces.

“It should not happen that some areas receive development funds while others remain deprived,” he said.

The adviser revealed that discussions are underway regarding both proposals. However, no final consensus has yet been reached on whether the country should adopt a stronger local government model or create smaller administrative units.

He noted that there is broad agreement on the need for one of these reforms to improve governance and administrative efficiency.

Rana Sanaullah said that once the two major coalition partners, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), reach a consensus, a constitutional amendment could be introduced to implement the reforms.

Earlier, speaking on ARY News programme On My Radar, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that Karachi should have a strong and autonomous local government system capable of addressing the city’s issues more effectively.

Karachi should have its own empowered local government system: Rana Sanaullah

He argued that the current provincial administrative structure is insufficient to manage major urban centres such as Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur and Multan.

He said Pakistan either needs to empower local government institutions or restructure administrative divisions on a divisional basis. “The present system cannot run these major cities properly,” he remarked.