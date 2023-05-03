Rana Sanaullah accuses Imran Khan of submitting fake medical report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused the former prime minister Imran Khan of submitting a fake medical report in the court, ARY News reported.

As per details, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chief Imran made a fake medical report from Shaukat Khanum in order to not appear before the court.

He lambasted former prime minister Imran Khan saying that when he is participating in rallies his leg is alright but when he appears before the court he starts visiting the hospital. In order to be exempted from court appearance, a medical report from a government hospital is submitted to the court, he added.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that PTI chief Imran Khan’s demand for elections and the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies was a strategy to escape from cases against him.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail in nine cases till tomorrow, with a warning that the bail granted to the latter will be dismissed if he fails to appear before the court.

“The medical report submitted to the court is from a private hospital, why don’t you get an examination from a government hospital?’ the court questioned.

“Imran Khan had been receiving treatment from Shaukat Khanum Hospital since day one,” Safdar told the court and added, “We are ready to get a medical exam conducted from a government hospital also”.

It is pertinent to mention that the medical board at Shaukat Khanum Hospital advised PTI chief Imran Khan to take complete rest otherwise the increased swelling could pose a risk of infection, which can lead to surgery again.

