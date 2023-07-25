Rana Sanaullah acquitted in terrorism case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court has acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the terrorism case registered against him in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah was facing a case of threatening government officers, including the Chief Secretary, in Gujranwala.

According to details, the court conducted a hearing of the case registered against Sanaullah at Gujranwala’s Industrial Area Police Station.

Interior Minister Sanaullah appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), here today, and during the hearing, the complainant deviated from his statement. After the deviation of the complainant, the ATC acquitted Sanaullah in the case.

Speaking with journalists at the court following the hearing, Sanaullah said all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including him appeared before courts without hiding themselves in “buckets”.

The interior minister said neither he nor any of his party’s members broke down doors of the court or stop judges from doing their work.

It is noteworthy that on August 25, 2022, a citizen named Shah Kazim had filed a complaint against Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act for alleged threats to the Chief Secretary and his family.